LONDON, June 13 Investors poured around $3
billion into emerging equity and bond funds during the week to
June 11, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to
clients late on Thursday, said emerging equity funds had
received $2.2 billion, almost 10 times more than the previous
week, analysts at Barclays told clients in a note
Emerging bond funds took in around $730 million, they said,
though this is down from the previous week's $2 billion inflow.
"Barring an escalation in Iraq-related geopolitical risks,
European Central Bank policy action and the recent shift in
emerging central bank monetary policies towards being more
accommodative are likely to bring more inflows into growth
assets, particularly equities," Barclays said.
The ECB last week eased policy dramatically, taking deposit
rates into negative territory. Mexico surprised with a rate cut
a day later while central banks in eastern Europe are also
expected to ease.
The latest figures bring year-to-date outflows from emerging
equity funds tracked by EPFR to $27 billion, versus total 2013
outflows of around $14 billion.
Bond funds have shed $2.5 billion this year after outflows
of $14 billion in 2013. But Unicredit noted that the entire
outflow is down to local currency debt while hard currency funds
have actually taken in $1.2 billion year-to-date.
