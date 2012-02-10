By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 Investors poured nearly
$17 billion into funds targeting emerging market securities and
high-yield bonds in the latest week on optimism that Greece's
leaders would agree to new bailout terms, data from EPFR Global
showed on Friday.
Emerging market equity funds absorbed $5.8 billion, a
68-week high, while emerging market bond funds absorbed an
unprecedented $2.14 billion, according to the Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based fund tracker.
Emerging markets funds are "a key proxy for risk right now,"
said David Lutz, managing director at Stifel Nicolaus.
Global emerging markets equity funds (GEMs) gained $5.4
billion in inflows for the week ended on Wednesday, another
record, according to EPFR.
Latin American equity funds had inflows of $50 million,
while Mexico equity funds had outflows of $160 million.
Globally tracked high-yield bond funds pulled in $3.55
billion, an increase of $810 million from last week as the Fed's
announcement of low interest rates on Treasuries continued to
push interest in higher-income investments.
"Corporate borrowing rates have hit record lows, default
rates are dropping significantly, so there's more and more
confidence in high-yield issuance right now," said Lutz.
Lutz added that the prices on both bonds and equities have
risen "in tandem" so far in 2012, a rare event.
U.S. bond funds overall gained $3 billion in inflows for the
period, while municipal bond funds gained $1.1 billion, down
from the previous week's $1.67 billion but still strong.
Municipal bonds are currently experiencing low supply, which
combined with their tax-free advantage to drive gains over the
period, said Alan Schankel, director of fixed income research at
Janney Montgomery Scott.
Strong data on U.S. unemployment and job creation released
on Feb. 3 rallied stocks and improved market sentiment. The S&P
500 rose 1.95 percent over the reporting period on
account of the rally. Indexes were otherwise tame in response to
Greece's delay in accepting new bailout terms.
EPFR reports that U.S. equity funds attracted $2.7 billion
over the reporting period, making up for the $2.67 billion in
redemptions the previous week.
Commodities funds had the most inflows on a sector-specific
basis with $941 million in inflows, with gold and precious
metals funds accounting for $495 million in inflows.
"The U.S. recovery, the easing bias of many major central
banks and the acquisitions drive by Chinese, Brazilian and
Indian companies are underpinning the latest surge in flows,"
said EPFR Global's director of research, Cameron Brandt.
EUROPE AND BRIC FUNDS
European money market funds gained $8.32 billion, accounting
for three-quarters of the $11.2 billion into global money market
funds, according to EPFR.
Developed European equity funds gained $734 million, a
nearly 6-month high according to EPFR, as some investors
remained optimistic that Greece would agree to rigid reform
policies in return for a bailout package.
European bond funds underperformed equities with $66 million
in inflows, while EMEA (emerging Europe, Middle East, Africa)
equity funds absorbed $245 million in inflows.
Dedicated BRIC funds gained $253 million in inflows, while
equity-specific funds in China and Russia had inflows of $341
million and $108 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, Brazil had outflows of $18 million, while India
had modest inflows of $37 million.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Kenneth Barry)