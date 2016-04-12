* EPH plans to offer minority stake in second quarter

* EPIF includes transit pipeline for Russian gas to EU

* Unit sees rising dividend payments in coming years (Adds source on stake size, valuation estimate)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 12 Czech energy company EPH is planning to sell at least a 15 percent stake in its newly created EP Infrastructure (EPIF) business on the Prague and London stock market valuing the firm in the billions of euros.

EPH has grown via acquisitions in recent years into one of central Europe's largest power companies and announced plans last year to hive off its infrastructure businesses with the intention of floating shares or selling a stake to an investor.

EPH said in an intention to float announcement on Tuesday that EPIF will house its mainly Slovak and Czech assets in gas transmission, gas and power distribution, heating distribution and gas storage.

The group includes a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream, which delivers Russian natural gas via Ukraine to the European Union and European gas to Ukraine.

A source with knowledge of the deal said EPH would offer a minimum 15 percent stake, giving EPIF sufficient liquidity in a free float, and possibly up to 30 percent.

No valuation of EPIF was available but a comparison of historical dividend yields with sector peers, like National Grid or Enagas, would value EPIF at around 6 billion euros to 7 billion euros (about $7-8 billion).

A dividend yield of 6 to 7 percent would put the value at 5 billion to 6 billion euros and price-earnings comparisons using attributable net profit puts it at below 5 billion.

The group hopes to entice investors with rising dividends, strong cash flow and long-term contracts that place it on steadier ground than peers in the generation business, which are struggling with falling power prices.

Analysts said this difference should attract investors although EPIF's indebtedness may cause some caution.

EPIF made a net profit of 622.7 million euros last year, of which 288 million is attributable to shareholders, on sales of 3.3 billion euros. Total assets reached 9.7 billion.

EPH said it would sell shares on the Prague bourse and global depositary receipts in London. A source close to the deal said a direct sale to an investor was still not ruled out.

The companies said all proceeds would go to EPH, which would use the money to buy back EPH shares from Biques Limited, a passive investor in EPH, which is two-thirds controlled by Chairman Daniel Kretinsky and investor Patrik Tkac.

EPIF will pay out a 365 million euro dividend from 2015 profit and said it aimed to grow the payout per share by 3 percent annually until 2020.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale and UniCredit are global coordinators and bookrunners for the EPIF offering, while Wood & Company Financial Services is a joint lead. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)