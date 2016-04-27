PRAGUE, April 27 Czech energy company EPH is in talks with Australian investment fund Macquarie to sell it a stake in its EP Infrastructure gas and heating business, two sources said on Wednesday.

EPH announced earlier on Wednesday that it was scrapping plans to float a stake in EPIF and was considering a direct sale to global infrastructure investors instead. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet)