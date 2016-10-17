PRAGUE Oct 17 Czech energy group EPH agreed to
sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to
an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets, EPH said on Monday.
EPH scrapped plans for an initial public offering of the
unit in April and said then it would consider selling a stake
directly to investors. Sources at the time said talks had
started with Macquarie.
EPH created EPIF by carving out its steadiest businesses
that have long-term contracts and stable earnings. It includes a
49 percent stake in Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream, which
delivers Russian natural gas via Ukraine to the European Union
and European gas to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, editing by Louise
Heavens)