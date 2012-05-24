PRAGUE May 24 Czech energy group Energeticky a
Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1 billion euro
loan from 11 domestic banks in the largest deal ever on the
local market to help refinancing and fund an acquisition drive,
a company official said on Thursday.
EPH board member Marek Spurny said a signing could come at
the end of June for the six-year loan, confirming a Reuters
report in March that domestic banks, which enjoy strong
liquidity, were arranging the loan.
"The deal is mostly a refinancing of current bank-financing
exposure," Spurny said in an email.
"The fundraising part, above the refinancing of current bank
financing exposures, will be used to co-facilitate EPH's
acquisition opportunities, the SPP acquisition being among
them."
Slovak gas company SPP's minority shareholders GDF Suez
and E.ON are looking to sell a 49 percent
stake, which EPH has had talks about buying. The state is the
majority shareholder.
