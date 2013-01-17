LONDON Jan 17 Czech energy company EPH is
talking to banks for a loan to back its 2.6 billion euros ($3.5
billion) acquisition of a stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky
Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), three bankers said.
EPH is considering a loan for around 900 million euros, two
of the bankers said, but the size of the loan may change as
negotiations progress, the bankers added.
EPH declined to comment on the financing.
The acquisition of the 49 percent stake from Germany's E.ON
and France's GDF Suez marks a significant
step in EPH's multi-billion euro plan to expand in the Czech,
Slovak and German markets.
EPH, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire Czech
businessman Petr Kellner, is also a leading bidder for RWE's
Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas.
EPH's acquisition of SPP is expected to be finalised in the
coming weeks after the Slovak government, SPP's majority
shareholder, signed off on the 49 percent purchase in December.
EPH tapped the loan market in October 2012 for a 1 billion
euro loan via coordinators and bookrunners ING and UniCredit,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
