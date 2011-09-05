* PV generation costs could fall to 0.08-0.18 eur/kWh by
2020
* Competitiveness could be reached faster in some regions
By Christoph Steitz
BERLIN, Sept 5 Power generated from solar
modules in Europe may take until the end of the decade to be
competitive vis-à-vis conventional forms of energy, the world's
biggest solar association said on Monday, adding that point
could be reached sooner in some regions.
Based on a study looking at five major solar markets --
Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Britain -- Brussels-based
European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA) said
competitiveness could be reached by 2020.
The photovoltaic (PV) industry still depends on government
support, so-called feed-in tariffs, giving incentives to
producers of solar power that are then put on the consumers'
energy bill.
Governments have been cutting back on the support to force
the industry to lower its costs at a faster rate, but that
process has also hurt companies in the sector including
Germany's Conergy CGYGk.DE, Q-Cells and Solon
.
"The cost of PV electricity generation in Europe could
decrease from a range of 0.16-0.35 euros ($0.23-0.50) per
kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2010 to a range of 0.08-0.18 euros per
kWh in 2020 depending on system size and irradiance level," EPIA
said in a report released on Monday.
This compares, for instance, with generation costs of about
0.9 euros for coal in Germany in 2010, according to data from
the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD).
EPIA said competitiveness could be reached faster in some
regions, singling out Italy where -- depending on the segment
and size of solar system -- it would only take another 2-3
years.
"Under the right policy and market conditions, PV
competitiveness with grid electricity can be achieved in some
markets as early as 2013, and then spread across the continent
in the different market segments by 2020," it said.
EPIA's more than 240 members include U.S.-based First Solar,
the world's biggest solar company by market value, Germany's
No.1 solar company SMA Solar and China's Suntech Power
Holdings , the world's top maker of solar cells.
The European Union is aiming to raise the share of
renewables as part of total energy consumption to a fifth by
2020.
Germany, which aims for a share of 35 percent by 2020,
already derived more than a fifth of its total power requirement
from renewable sources in the first six month of the year, data
from energy industry association (BDEW) showed last week.
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
