BRIEF-Heat Biologics prices offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $0.80per share
May 8 Epigenomics AG : * Reaches 99.5 pct adherence for Epi Procolon in admit study * Says is convinced that the study results support its pre-market approval
(PMA) application for Epi proColon * Says plans to submit the data and further discuss the study results with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the next few weeks * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $0.80per share
* Advaxis Inc - European Medicines Agency issued an advanced therapy medicinal product certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: