June 24 Epigenomics AG : * Announces publication of results of two U.S. clinical studies with its

blood-based Epi Procolon * Says both clinical studies are part of the required data package to seek

regulatory approval of epi Procolon in the U.S. * Study results indicated that Epi Procolon met endpoint of non-inferiority

with respect to sensitivity to fit test in detecting CRC