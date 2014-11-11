BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
Nov 11 Epigenomics AG
* 9-month revenue increased by 14 pct year-on-year to 1.1 million euros, mainly driven by increase in product sales of more than 25 pct
* Earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unchanged; prognosis of year-end liquidity position increased to 6.0 million euros at end of 2014 following recently announced share capital increase
* Says Epigenomics' commercialization partners reiterate commitment to support Epi proColon
* Q3 2014 EBIT amounted to -1.8 million euros (Q3 2013: -1.9 million euros)
* 9-month 2014 EBIT amounted to -5.4 million euros (9-month 2013: -5.2 million euros)
* Says net loss amounted to 1.8 million euros in Q3 2014, slightly improved compared to Q3 2013 (1.9 million euros), and increased to 5.9 million euros for 9-month 2014 (9-month 2013: 5.2 million euros)
* Expects revenue in 2014 to slightly increase from 2013's level
* Net loss for 2014 is expected to be in range of 7.5 to 8.5 million euros
* In line with expected net loss range, cash consumption for FY 2014 is projected at slightly increased level compared to 2013 in range of 7.0 to 8.0 million euros
* Expects its liquidity position at end of 2014 to be around 6.0 million euros
* Liquidity position at end of 2014 should be sufficient to bring company well over ADMIT study and long-awaited FDA approval decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
