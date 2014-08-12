Aug 12 Epigenomics AG :
* Says H1 2014 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 812 thousand
compared to H1 2013
* Says total Q2 2014 revenue was up 18% to EUR 405 thousand (Q2
2013: EUR 343
thousand)
* Says earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unaltered despite
delay in the
expected market approval for EPI Procolon in U.S.A.
* Says net loss amounted to EUR 1.8 million in Q2 2014 (Q2
2013: EUR -1.6
million)
* Says net loss for 2014 is expected to be in the range of EUR
7.5 million to
EUR 8.5 million
* Says net loss amounted to EUR 4.1 million in H1 2014 (H1
2013: EUR 3.4
million), respectively.
* Says Q2 2014 EBIT was EUR -1.6 million and nearly unchanged
to Q2 2013
* Says H1 2014 EBIT amounted to EUR -3.6 million (H1 2013: EUR
-3.3 million
