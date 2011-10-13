LONDON Oct 14 Almost half of epilepsy patients
who have surgery find that it stops their seizures completely
for at least 10 years, scientists said on Friday, suggesting an
effective alternative to costly and difficult drug treatment.
In the first long-term study of post-surgery epilepsy
patients, British researchers found that 82 percent of them were
seizure-free after one year, 52 percent had no seizures after
five years, and 47 had still had none after 10 years.
"If the seizures aren't controlled with medication, that's
where surgery should be considered," said John Duncan of the
National Hospital for Neurosurgery at University College London,
who led the study. "In those people, surgery has a good chance
of stopping the seizures."
Epilepsy is a brain disorder that affects around 50 million
people worldwide, including many millions of young children and
teenagers. It can cause recurring seizures, in which brain cells
send out faulty signals, causing sometimes violent muscle spasms
and loss of consciousness.
It can be focal epilepsy, where a specific part of the brain
is affected, or generalised epilepsy, where the regions of the
brain involved are much more spread out.
There is no cure for epilepsy, but medications can help
prevent seizures in some patients. Common drugs include
divalproex sodium, the generic version of Abbott Laboratories
anti-seizure drug Depakote, and Trileptal sold by Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG .
According to the World Health Organisation, recent studies
in both developed and developing countries have shown that up to
70 percent of newly diagnosed children and adults with epilepsy
can be successfully treated with anti-epileptic drugs.
After between two and five years of successful treatment,
drugs can be withdrawn in about 70 percent of children and 60
percent of adults without relapses.
Around half of epilepsy cases are focal, and in Britain,
where Duncan's study was carried out surgery is generally only
available for these patients -- usually only when two or three
types of medication have already failed.
The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, followed
615 patients for up to 19 years after their surgery.
The average duration of epilepsy before surgery was 20
years. Duncan and other experts said that in the light of their
findings, it was important to improve pre-surgical assessments
so that suitable patients could be offered surgery sooner.
Asked about the relative costs of the two approaches, Duncan
said in a telephone interview that in Britain, such surgery has
a one-off cost of around 13,000 pounds ($20,000). Drug therapy,
in contrast, costs approximately 1,000 pounds ($1,500) a year
plus ongoing costs of healthcare.
In a commentary on Duncan's findings, Ahmed-Ramadan Sadek
and William Peter Gray of the Wessex Neurological Centre and
Britain's Southampton University said doctors should change
current practice to refer patients who might benefit from
surgery earlier.
"This study validates the long-term effectiveness of
epilepsy surgery," they wrote. "Clinical practise needs to
change with the early referral of appropriate patients."
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)