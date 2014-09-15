Sept 15 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
said India's drug regulator has approved its copy of a
top-selling arthritis treatment, paving the way for its launch
in the country early next year.
The company's Indian partner, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
, will sell a copycat version of Johnson & Johnson's
and Merck & Co Inc's infliximab, an
anti-inflammatory drug with annual sales of about $6 billion.
The market for copycat biotech drugs, known as biosimilars,
is becoming more lucrative as patents expire on older,
high-priced antibody drugs that rank among the pharmaceutical
industry's biggest sellers.
With changing regulations and a looming biotech patent
cliff, the global market for biosimilars is forecast to rise to
$24 billion in 2019 from about $1.2 billion last year, according
to market research firm Frost & Sullivan. (bit.ly/1oR6jQf)
Infliximab, sold under the brand name Remicade, is used to
treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's Disease, psoriasis and other
inflammatory conditions. In India, it sells at about 70,000
rupees ($1,150) per month.
Like its main rivals, Amgen Inc's Enbrel and AbbVie
Inc's Humira, the drug works by blocking a protein
called tumor necrosis factor.
Epirus, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company that
focuses on developing biosimilar drugs for sale, said it would
launch the Remicade biosimilar in India under the name Infimab
by the first quarter of 2015.
Chief Executive Amit Munshi, citing various estimates, said
the Indian market for Remicade was worth $8 million to $10
million a year. He declined to say how much Infimab would cost
or to estimate how many patients might use the drug.
The drug will be made in Mumbai by India's Reliance Life
Sciences, part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group
Holdings.
Remicade copycats are already being sold elsewhere. South
Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc won approval in July
for its version in Japan and is hoping for U.S. approval in
2015.
Epirus is also in talks with Ranbaxy, as well as other
Indian and international companies, about expanding sales of its
biosimilar drugs in other regions, Munshi told Reuters.
"Ranbaxy has, under their license, quite a few markets in
southeast Asia and North Africa," he said. "We're also working
with other partners in places like Latin America."
Ranbaxy is not the only Indian drugmaker to explore
production of biosimilar drugs. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
, for example, is developing biosimilars with Germany's
Merck KGaA.
Biocon Ltd has a tie-up with Mylan Inc,
while Lupin Ltd has entered a deal to sell a
biosimilar version of Sanofi SA's blockbuster insulin,
Lantus, in India.
