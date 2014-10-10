BRIEF-Anthem continues to expect FY 2017 adjusted net income to be greater than $11.50 per share
* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $11.11 per share
Oct 10 Episurf Medical AB
* Says receives CE-mark on a product for personalized treatment of damaged knee joints, Episealer Trochlea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $11.11 per share
* Revance therapeutics inc- on march 14, 2017 co entered into services agreement with ajinomoto althea, inc.- sec filing
March 15 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.: