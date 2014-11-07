BRIEF-Lexicon Pharma files for offering of up to $10.1 mln by selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of up to $10.1 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nD7v4q Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Episurf Medical AB
* Q3 operating loss 7.4 million Swedish crowns versus loss 4.9 million crowns
* Q3 loss before tax 7.3 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South African airport customs officials have confiscated male sexual enhancement tablets worth 20.6 million rand ($1.63 million) en route to Swaziland from India, the revenue service said on Monday.
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015