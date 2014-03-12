PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 12 Energy XXI Ltd said it would buy smaller rival EPL Oil & Gas Inc for $2.3 billion, including debt, to become the largest oil and gas producer on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf.
After the acquisition, Energy XXI will have output of about 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 70 percent of which will be oil, the company said.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: