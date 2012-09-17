Sept 17 EPL Oil & Gas Inc said it will
buy some shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets from privately
held Hilcorp Energy for $550 million, nearly doubling its proved
reserves.
The deal is EPL's third in the last two years to beef up
shallow-water assets in the Gulf of Mexico.
The company acquired oil and gas assets in the Mississippi
River delta last year along with a related gathering system from
Anglo-Suisse Offshore Partners Llc.
It also struck a deal with Stone Energy Corp to add
shallow-water assets in central Gulf of Mexico.
EPL, formerly called Energy Partners Ltd, focuses on
drilling offshore Louisiana.
The deal with Hilcorp - expected to close by Oct. 31 - will
add 36.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of proved
reserves. The properties being acquired include three legacy
Chevron Corp fields in central Gulf of Mexico.
The assets are producing about 10,000 boe per day, with 50
percent of the output being oil.
EPL shares, which have risen 43 percent so far this year,
closed at $20.94 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.