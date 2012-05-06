FRANKFURT May 6 KPN's German mobile
phone service provider E-Plus is in early talks to sell
thousands of cell phone towers to a financial investor to raise
funds for network expansion, Der Spiegel reported, without
giving its sources.
The German weekly magazine said on Sunday that E-Plus would
lease back the towers as part of the deal.
A spokesman for E-Plus declined to comment on the matter.
E-Plus is in fierce competition over market share in Germany
with market leader Deutsche Telekom, British group
Vodafone and O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica.
The company has been investing heavily in marketing and
network expansion, causing its operating profit to stagnate at
303 million euros ($397 million)in the first quarter of 2012,
despite a 3 percent gain in revenues.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
