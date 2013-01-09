WASHINGTON Jan 9 Toronto-Dominion Bank
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Epoch Investments, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday, as it seeks to
expand its already sizeable U.S. presence.
TD announced the $668 million agreement to buy the U.S.
asset manager in December as it released fiscal fourth-quarter
results.
The FTC put the transaction on a list of approved deals that
it issues several times a week. The deals are usually not
controversial.
TD is Canada's No. 2 bank and runs a U.S. network of 1,300
branches as well. The acquisition of Epoch will add $24 billion
in assets under management to the $207 billion already overseen
by TD Asset Management.
The deal is among several small acquisitions by TD since the
2008 financial crisis.