Oct 13Epsilon NET SA :

* Says increased its share capital value by 502,894.80 euros by capitalising part of its reserves

* Says decreased its share capital value by 502,894.80 euros by return to its shareholders in cash

* Says its share par value equally rose and decreased by 0.09 euros as part of the process

* Says shareholders registered on company's files by Oct. 16 are eligible for the capital return, to take place from Oct. 22

Source text: bit.ly/ZpngLp

