BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
July 15 Epwin Group Ltd:
* Announces pricing of its successful initial public offering on AIM by way of a conditional institutional placing of ordinary shares
* Placing price has been set at 100 pence per ordinary share
* Based on placing price, market capitalisation of Epwin on admission of ordinary shares to trading on aim becoming effective will be approximately 135 mln stg
* On admission, company will have 135,000,000 ordinary shares in issue and a free float of approximately 70 pct
* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker EPWN are expected to take place at 8am on 24 July 2014
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: