July 15 Epwin Group Ltd:

* Announces pricing of its successful initial public offering on AIM by way of a conditional institutional placing of ordinary shares

* Placing price has been set at 100 pence per ordinary share

* Based on placing price, market capitalisation of Epwin on admission of ordinary shares to trading on aim becoming effective will be approximately 135 mln stg

* On admission, company will have 135,000,000 ordinary shares in issue and a free float of approximately 70 pct

* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker EPWN are expected to take place at 8am on 24 July 2014