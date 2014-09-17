Sept 17 eQ Plc :
* Says eQ has agreed to purchase care properties worth in a
total of 65 million euros to eQ Care fund
* Says eQ Asset Management Ltd and YIT Construction Ltd have
agreed on a construction of five properties to eQ Care fund
* Says total value of transaction is nearly 25 million euros
* Says properties will be completed in 2015
* Says additionally eQ Asset Management Ltd, Paatoimija Ltd,
and Esperi Care Ltd agreed on implementation of 12 care
properties to eQ Care fund
* Says value of the 12 properties is more than 40 million
euros
