Sept 17 eQ Plc :

* Says eQ has agreed to purchase care properties worth in a total of 65 million euros to eQ Care fund

* Says eQ Asset Management Ltd and YIT Construction Ltd have agreed on a construction of five properties to eQ Care fund

* Says total value of transaction is nearly 25 million euros

* Says properties will be completed in 2015

* Says additionally eQ Asset Management Ltd, Paatoimija Ltd, and Esperi Care Ltd agreed on implementation of 12 care properties to eQ Care fund

* Says value of the 12 properties is more than 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)