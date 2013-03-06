BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Contractor Eqstra Holdings has asked Rio Tinto for compensation of some costs following the suspension of operations at a coal mine in Mozambique, the company said on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto issued a force majeure notice and asked Eqstra to suspend its mining operations at Rio Tinto's Benga mine after a railway line which carried the coal from mine to port was shut following heavy flooding.
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
