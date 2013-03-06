JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Contractor Eqstra Holdings has asked Rio Tinto for compensation of some costs following the suspension of operations at a coal mine in Mozambique, the company said on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto issued a force majeure notice and asked Eqstra to suspend its mining operations at Rio Tinto's Benga mine after a railway line which carried the coal from mine to port was shut following heavy flooding.

