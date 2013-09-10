(Adds price, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish private equity firm
EQT has agreed to buy Finland's largest healthcare services
company Terveystalo from British peer Bridgepoint, EQT said in a
statement on Tuesday.
A person familiar with the deal said the price for
Terveystalo was around 650 million euros. The person declined to
be identified because the figure was not public.
Terveystalo operates 18 hospitals and 141 clinics in Finland
and employs around 6,300 people. It had sales of 455 million
euros in 2012 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 52.4 million.
Bridgepoint had owned Terveystalo since 2009. According to
Bridgepoints website, it bought Terveystalo for 308 million
euros. Bridgepoint said in a separate statement it had invested
160 million euros including acquisitions in the firm during its
ownership, more than doubling its EBITDA.
