BRIEF-Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 bln for fourth energy fund
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Private equity company EQT : * Eqt says conni jonsson becomes full time working chairman, Thomas Von Koch
appointed managing partner
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange, using the proceeds to pay off debt and buy land.
HONG KONG, March 6 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive He Yuanping has resigned and will remain a director of the company until the completion of a strategic review that may result in the sale of one of China's largest industrial gases firms.