FRANKFURT Oct 14 German bandage and plaster
cast maker BSN Medical has attracted interest from a number of
peers and buyout groups in a deal potentially worth about 3
billion euros ($3.4 billion), several people close to the matter
said.
BC Partners, CVC and Blackstone are among
the private equity firms will hand in tentative bids for the
company on Monday, which Swedish investor EQT has put on the
block.
BSN rivals like Swedish SCA as well as U.S. and
Chinese groups are also expected to submit offers, they added.
EQT and the potential bidders declined to comment.
EQT will review the offers and benchmark them against the
alternative of a possible stock market listing of the business
with the help of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, the sources said.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Johannes Hellstrom)