FRANKFURT Oct 14 German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical has attracted interest from a number of peers and buyout groups in a deal potentially worth about 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), several people close to the matter said.

BC Partners, CVC and Blackstone are among the private equity firms will hand in tentative bids for the company on Monday, which Swedish investor EQT has put on the block.

BSN rivals like Swedish SCA as well as U.S. and Chinese groups are also expected to submit offers, they added.

EQT and the potential bidders declined to comment.

EQT will review the offers and benchmark them against the alternative of a possible stock market listing of the business with the help of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Johannes Hellstrom)