FRANKFURT, April 30 Private equity group EQT has
picked an adviser for the planned divestment of its German
women's fashion group CBR, two people familiar with
the potential 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) deal said.
Rothschild will help EQT with the sale and the
selection of banks to act as so-called global coordinators of a
potential IPO of the group, known for its Street One and Cecil
brands, they said on Thursday.
EQT and Rothschild declined to comment.
Reuters reported earlier this month that EQT had started to
prepare a listing or sale of CBR, which expects to post 2015
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 90 million euros and
may fetch an multiple of up to 13 times that.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
