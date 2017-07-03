EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 3 Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is trying block the U.S. oil and gas company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Jana Partners wants EQT to separate its pipeline operations instead of buying Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2syQD1z) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Prologis to acquire its partner's interest in Brazil portfolio