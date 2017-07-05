Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC said on Wednesday it paid about $497.2 million to amass a 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp, according to a regulatory filing.
Jana Partners disclosed the stake on Monday and urged the company to abandon its $6.7 billion proposed acquisition of rival Rice Energy Inc. (bit.ly/2tIF4o5) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others