July 5 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC said on Wednesday it paid about $497.2 million to amass a 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp, according to a regulatory filing.

Jana Partners disclosed the stake on Monday and urged the company to abandon its $6.7 billion proposed acquisition of rival Rice Energy Inc. (bit.ly/2tIF4o5) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)