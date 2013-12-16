STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Swedish private equity firm EQT said on Monday it had bought a majority in franchise operator China F&B group together with other investors.

China F&B, which employs 7,000 people, is the largest franchise operator of restaurants Dairy Queen and Papa John's Pizza outside the United States, EQT said in a statement without disclosing financial terms.

Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/gew45v (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)