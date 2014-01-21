STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Swedish private equity firm EQT said on Tuesday it had raised 1.1 billion euros ($1.49 billion) for a fund that will invest in mid-sized companies in Northern Europe, Greater China and Southeast Asia.

EQT said a typical deal size for the fund would be between 80 and 150 million euros in Northern Europe and up to 200 million euros in Asia, and that it saw deals coming in family- and entrepreneur-owned businesses as well as listed companies.

Existing investors in EQT funds had put in 95 percent of the money, EQT said, adding 51 percent was raised from institutional investors in the Nordic region.

($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)