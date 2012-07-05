STOCKHOLM, July 5 Swedish private equity firm
EQT has raised more than 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in less
than six months towards a new infrastructure fund, people
familiar with the situation said, tapping into investor demand
for a wider range of products from firms they know.
The infrastructure fund is EQT's third investment fund to
seek out capital for deals over the past year. It follows the
launch of a fund that raised 4.75 billion euros, beating EQT's
initial targets, to become one of the largest buyout funds
created since the credit crisis.
EQT is hoping to raise 1.5 billion euros for its
infrastructure fund, its second in that field, the sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because the information
about the fund was not public. EQT declined to comment.
The private equity firm's first fund targeting
infrastructure investments has bought assets that include
storage terminal operators in the Netherlands, a Swedish gas
transmission network and a car park operator in Spain.
The move into new areas of investment is not unique to EQT.
Leading private equity firms globally are looking to
diversify their business beyond traditional company buyouts as
they chase above-average returns for their investors, investing
in assets such as corporate debt, infrastructure and real
estate.
There is high investor appetite, in particular, for assets
with stable and relatively predictable cash flows at a time of
flagging global growth. Infrastructure projects are also a
favoured area for government stimulus measures to spur the wider
economy.
While private equity firms that are popular with investors
manage to raise capital quickly, the average time needed to
raise a new private equity fund has risen sharply to around 18
to 20 months compared with less than a year before the credit
crisis.
EQT's first infrastructure fund was launched in 2008 with
capital of 1.2 billion euros. EQT is also raising money for a
new credit fund, looking to invest in distressed debt in Europe.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Simon
Meads in London; Editing by Mark Potter)