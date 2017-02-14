STOCKHOLM Feb 14 ** Marvin Holding Limited, a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and co-investors, has sold 12,000,000 shares in AcadeMedia through an accelerated bookbuilding process

** Shares sold to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 58 per share

** AcadeMedia shares closed at SEK 61.75 on Monday

** Says the placing was oversubscribed several times

** Following the placing, Marvin owns 39,248,326 shares in AcadeMedia, representing approximately 41.6% of the total number of shares in the company

** Carnegie Investment Bank and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)