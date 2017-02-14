UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 ** Marvin Holding Limited, a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and co-investors, has sold 12,000,000 shares in AcadeMedia through an accelerated bookbuilding process
** Shares sold to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 58 per share
** AcadeMedia shares closed at SEK 61.75 on Monday
** Says the placing was oversubscribed several times
** Following the placing, Marvin owns 39,248,326 shares in AcadeMedia, representing approximately 41.6% of the total number of shares in the company
** Carnegie Investment Bank and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources