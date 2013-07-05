BRIEF-Citi Private Bank says Jorge Valcarcel joins as ultra-high net worth investment counselor
* Citi private bank - jorge valcarcel joins as ultra-high net worth investment counselor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, July 5 Swedish private equity firm EQT has hired Morgan Stanley for the sale of gas grid operator Swedegas, which could fetch more than 500 million euros ($650 million), two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The sources declined to be identified because the plans are not public. A third source said EQT had appointed Swedish law firm Vinge as legal advisor for the deal. EQT, Morgan Stanley and Vinge declined to comment. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, March 9 Strong investor demand for paper has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to squeeze pricing on an increased €425m refinancing to 300bp, marking a dramatic erosion of yield in Europe’s leveraged loan market within the space of a few weeks.
* Airbnb files to say it raised about $1 billion in equity financing