UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
Dec 20 Appalachian natural gas company EQT Corp said it will sell its natural gas distribution business to privately held Peoples Natural Gas for about $720 million in cash.
In addition to the cash, EQT said it will receive certain pipeline assets and commercial arrangements, which are expected to generate at least $40 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization per year.
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform