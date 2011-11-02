BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
Nov 2 EQT Corp (EQT.N) on Wednesday added $750
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.
Barclay's Capital, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EQT CORP AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.085 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.992 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/7/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.