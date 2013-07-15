Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
July 15 Natural gas company EQT Corp said it will sell its Sunrise Pipeline LLC unit to EQT Midstream Partners LP for $507.5 million in cash and $32.5 million of common and general partners units.
Sunrise's assets include a 41.5-mile pipeline, a compressor station and an interconnect with the Texas Eastern pipeline in Greene County, Ohio.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.