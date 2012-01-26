BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.51
* Rev up 20 pct to $369.9 mln (Follows alerts)
Jan 26 Appalachian natural gas producer EQT Corp posted fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates, helped by higher production in the Marcellus shale.
For October-December, net income rose to $90.8 million, or 60 cents a share, from $73.1 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.
Net operating revenue rose 20 percent to $369.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51 cents a share on a revenue of $361.33 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $7.62 billion, closed at $50.96 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.