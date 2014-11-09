MALABO Nov 9 Opposition groups in Equatorial
Guinea walked out of the second day of a rare round of talks
with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema's government, accusing it
of failing to follow through on a promised amnesty for political
offences.
Obiang, who has ruled the oil-rich state since 1979,
announced the "national dialogue" - only the third such meeting
in the country's history - in September and last month decreed
the amnesty, a prerequisite for the opposition's participation.
Opposition groups, including political exiles, have greeted
the talks with cautious optimism, saying they hoped Obiang might
bow to international pressure and open up the political
landscape long dominated by his family members and inner circle.
The meeting, which had been due to discuss issues including
the participation of opposition movements in the country's
politics, opened on Friday. But the Convergence for Social
Democracy (CPDS) party - the only opposition group represented
in parliament - and its allies left the negotiating table on
Saturday, dealing an early blow to the talks.
"We have said very clearly that it seems irresponsible to
continue at the table while our comrades are in prison," said
Daniel Ayecaba Dario, head of the opposition Popular Union
party.
Long accused of corruption and political repression by
rights campaigners, the central African country has embarked on
a charm offensive in recent years as it seeks to diversify its
economy and attract new investors.
The amnesty decreed by the president last month allowed
political exiles, some of whom have been convicted of crimes in
absentia, to return to the country to participate in the talks.
Opposition groups have been calling for the release of
prisoners whom it says were imprisoned for political reasons.
The government says the prisoners in question were imprisoned
for criminal not political offences.
The government's delegation at the talks denied the country
was still holding political prisoners and said the opposition
was undermining the law by calling for prisoners to be freed.
"The inmates referred to by the CPDS and its allies are
deprived of their liberty for criminal offences and are not
political prisoners," it said in a statement, adding that it
hoped the opposition would return to the talks.
The government has regularly rejected accusations of
corruption and prior to the amnesty had denied that there were
any political prisoners in the country.
Equatorial Guinea, with a population of fewer than 800,000
people, is Africa's No. 3 energy producer behind Nigeria and
Angola, hosting a number of oil companies including Marathon Oil
and ExxonMobil.
