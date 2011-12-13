By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 British mercenary
Simon Mann may be one of the luckiest foiled coup plotters in
history.
The soldier of fortune expected to spend the rest of his
days rotting in a tropical dungeon for his role in an attempted
African putsch in 2004 that went horribly awry.
Two years after he got an improbable pardon from Equatorial
Guinea's strongman President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for
his bid to overthrow him, Mann has returned to the oil-rich west
African nation three times a free man.
Instead of the vast petro-dollars he expected, Mann wound up
spending over 5 years in grim prisons in Zimbabwe and Equatorial
Guinea, becoming a subject of both fascination and ridicule in
the process.
But he is now profiting from the fiasco with a book about
the affair, "Cry Havoc," in which he gives his side of a sordid
tale that involved Mark Thatcher, the son of the former British
prime minister, 69 desperadoes and an audacious plot.
"I don't fancy myself as a freedom fighter at all. But I
felt at the time that the government was a very repressive one
and that therefore it was legitimate to try and do something
about it," Mann told Reuters in a phone interview.
"The major factor for wanting to do the job was this very
simple double-whammy. Here was this terrible tyrant as he seemed
at the time and with that the opportunity to make a lot of
money. And that's why I wanted to do it," he said.
Mann claims to have enjoyed military success as a mercenary
in the battled-scarred African states of Angola and Sierra Leone
by helping the governments there quell rebel movements.
But Equatorial Guinea's Obiang, who is now Africa's
longest-serving leader, was a far bigger fish and one who knew
something about coups, having taken power in the former Spanish
colony via one in 1979.
The plot to replace Obiang with an exiled political activist
was foiled when Mann and his comrades-in-arms were arrested on a
runway in the Zimbabwe capital Harare when they made a stopover
en route to their target.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was reportedly thrilled
with his catch: a former soldier of the hated British colonial
power trying to topple a fellow African leader.
Mann believes that U.S. intelligence spilled the beans about
the coup plan so Washington could cozy up to Africa's third
largest oil producer -- a charge for which he has no evidence.
He did hard time in Mugabe's prisons and in 2008 was
extradited to Equatorial Guinea, where he says in his book he
expected to be executed.
Instead he was pardoned.
"I honestly don't know why I got pardoned ... but I had
worked very hard in prison to help the Equatorial Guinean
authorities," Mann said.
He provided information at his trial and intensive
interrogations about his fellow coup plotters including
Thatcher, who he says abandoned him to the wolves.
Mann says he tried to be useful in other ways.
"What happened was when I was in prison we had many
conversations about their security and so they did ask me to
write a paper along the lines of poacher turned gamekeeper,
which I did," he said.
He has since returned to Equatorial Guinea three times and
the first time he met with Obiang himself to thank him for his
pardon and release in late 2009.
He denies press reports that he is now working for Obiang,
whose government still gets low marks in areas like transparency
and democracy.
"I had a very nice meeting with him, it was very pleasant,
but it was very weird with the whole setup as you can imagine,"
Mann said with a laugh.
Mann has nothing but contempt for his fellow coup plotters
who escaped serious punishment. Thatcher paid a fine in South
Africa, where he was a resident at the time, for violating that
country's anti-foreign mercenary laws.
"Those guys didn't do anything to help me at all. They
didn't even send me a post card. And to me that was an act of
betrayal," Mann said.
He does have some sage advice for Thatcher, spoken from hard
experience.
"What goes around comes around, if you behave like a
complete asshole at some point it will catch up to you."
