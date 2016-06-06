CAPE TOWN, June 6 Oil and gas explorer Ophir
Energy Plc said on Monday it was talking to a range of
equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help finance its
Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger
walked away.
"We've done all the work in a very difficult environment to
deliver a very investable project, (including) bringing down the
capital costs of first gas by half to what they were 12 months
ago, to $450 million, which is huge," said Bill Higgs, Ophir's
chief operating officer.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)