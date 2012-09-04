* Co to exit 9 US markets

Sept 4 Equinix Inc said it plans to sell 16 data centers to an investment group for about $75 million, exiting nine markets in the United States.

The investment group consists of privately held data center company 365 Main, Crosslink Capital and Housatonic Partners.

The divestiture will allow the company to focus on its "most productive data centers," said Charles Meyers, president of the Americas for Equinix.

The 16 data centers, which generated less than 2 percent of the company's annual revenue, will be owned and managed by 365 after the deal is completed.

Equinix has 92 data centers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, according to its annual report. It also offers cabinets and server storage space on rent.

Key employees who have experience with these sites and their customers will be joining San Francisco-based 365 Main, which develops and operates data centers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Reuters reported in July that Equinix is giving serious thought to converting into a real estate investment trust.

Equinix shares were down marginally at $197.10 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.