By Soham Chatterjee

Oct 26 Data center provider Equinix Inc's higher-than-expected capital expenditure outlook took the shine off its strong revenue forecast for 2011 and 2012, sending its shares down 6 percent in after-market trade.

"The stock is down on the fact that capital expenditure outlook (for 2012) was $700-$800 million, whereas the (Wall) Street was expecting $511 million," Evercore Partners analyst Jonathan Schildkraut told Reuters.

The capital expenditure outlook may make it more challenging for the company to generate positive free cash flow next year, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Atkin.

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to more than $1.6 billion, above analysts' expectations of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We plan to make additional investments... Our goal is to generate over $3 billion in annual revenues in 2015," Chief Executive Steve Smith said in a statement.

Equinix expects full-year capital expenses of $645-$665 million.

"As we look to the fourth quarter, we do expect to see an increase in cash SG&A spending primarily related to the sales and marketing initiatives and IT projects," Chief Financial Officer Keith Taylor said on a call with analysts.

Recently, the company said it would invest about $60 million to build its third data center in Seattle. The company operates Internet Business Exchange data centers in 38 metros across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Equinix, which provides cloud computing companies with infrastructure to manage data and storage, said it expects 2012 revenue to be greater than $1.87 billion, above analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion.

The company, which competes with Rackspace Hosting , Internap and InterXion Holding NV , reported July-September net income of $20.3 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.

Revenue for the company, whose customers include Google Inc , Level 3 Communications Inc , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc , rose 26 percent to $417.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 43 cents a share, on sales of $416.3 million.

Shares of the Foster City, California-based company closed at $97.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)