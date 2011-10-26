* Q3 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.43
* Q3 rev $417.6 mln vs est $416.3 mln
* Sees FY rev greater than $1.6 bln vs est $1.6 bln
* Sees FY 2012 rev greater than $1.87 bln vs est $1.87 bln
* Shares fall 6 percent
(Adds CEO, CFO and analysts comments; updates share movement)
By Soham Chatterjee
Oct 26 Data center provider Equinix Inc's
higher-than-expected capital expenditure outlook took
the shine off its strong revenue forecast for 2011 and 2012,
sending its shares down 6 percent in after-market trade.
"The stock is down on the fact that capital expenditure
outlook (for 2012) was $700-$800 million, whereas the (Wall)
Street was expecting $511 million," Evercore Partners analyst
Jonathan Schildkraut told Reuters.
The capital expenditure outlook may make it more challenging
for the company to generate positive free cash flow next year,
said RBC Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Atkin.
The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to more
than $1.6 billion, above analysts' expectations of $1.6 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We plan to make additional investments... Our goal is to
generate over $3 billion in annual revenues in 2015," Chief
Executive Steve Smith said in a statement.
Equinix expects full-year capital expenses of $645-$665
million.
"As we look to the fourth quarter, we do expect to see an
increase in cash SG&A spending primarily related to the sales
and marketing initiatives and IT projects," Chief Financial
Officer Keith Taylor said on a call with analysts.
Recently, the company said it would invest about $60 million
to build its third data center in Seattle. The company operates
Internet Business Exchange data centers in 38 metros across
North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific
Equinix, which provides cloud computing companies with
infrastructure to manage data and storage, said it expects 2012
revenue to be greater than $1.87 billion, above analysts'
expectations of $1.87 billion.
The company, which competes with Rackspace Hosting ,
Internap and InterXion Holding NV , reported
July-September net income of $20.3 million, or 20 cents a share,
compared with $11.2 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.
Revenue for the company, whose customers include Google Inc
, Level 3 Communications Inc , Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc , rose 26 percent to
$417.6 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 43 cents a share,
on sales of $416.3 million.
Shares of the Foster City, California-based company closed
at $97.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)