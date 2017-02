April 25 Equinix Inc reported a rise in first-quarter profit as demand for its data center services rose in the United States and Europe.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $34.5 million, or 71 cents per share, from $25.1 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $452.2 million.

