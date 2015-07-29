July 29 U.S. data center operator Equinix Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand.

The company's revenue rose to $665.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $605.2 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Equinix rose to $59.5 million, or $1.03 per share, from $11.3 million, or 22 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)