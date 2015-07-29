BRIEF-Paypal Holdings CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015
* CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
July 29 U.S. data center operator Equinix Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand.
The company's revenue rose to $665.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $605.2 million a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Equinix rose to $59.5 million, or $1.03 per share, from $11.3 million, or 22 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
