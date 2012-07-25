UPDATE 3-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
* Q2 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.60
* Q2 rev $466.3 mln vs est $467.1 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $492 mln-$498 mln vs est $485.2 mln
* Shares rise 5 pct after market close (Adds details, Brazil expansion, share movement)
July 25 Equinix Inc reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on higher demand for its datacenter services from telecom operators and forecast strong third-quarter revenue.
Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company, which also offers colocation services where it provides cabinets and server storage space on rent, were up 5 percent in extended trading.
Equinix, which counts BT Group Plc, AT&T Inc Apple Inc and IBM among its customers, forecast third-quarter revenue of between $492 million and $498 million.
Analysts had expected revenue of $485.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company also announced it would add a new datacenter and expand another in Brazil, adding 1,520 cabinets at a cost of $34 million.
Net income for the second-quarter rose to $37.6 million, or 73 cents per share, from $30.7 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $466.3 million.
Analysts expected second-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $467.1 million.
Shares of Equinix, which recently said it is giving serious thought to converting itself into a real estate investment trust , were up 4 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $161.37 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) can tap as much as $1.2 billion for acquisitions, its finance chief said on Thursday, as the firm reported a 20.6 percent rise in half-year profit.
* Full-year earnings per share up 7 pct, in line with forecasts