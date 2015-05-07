LONDON May 7 British data centre provider
Telecity Group said it had decided to enter into
takeover talks with Equinix almost three months after
agreeing a non-binding $2.2 billion all-share deal to buy
Interxion Holding NV.
The agreement between Telecity and Interxion prohibited
either firm from soliciting or discussing alternative proposals
except in limited circumstances.
Telecity said on Thursday it believed it was required "by
virtue of its fiduciary duties" to enter talks with Equinix over
a possible offer of 1,145 pence - a 27 percent premium to
Wednesday's closing price.
The deal would be made up of 54 percent cash and 46 percent
in Equinix stock.
