U.S. hospital stocks start 2017 strong as some Obamacare fears ease
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Shares of U.S. hospital operators have regained some favor to start 2017, as investors set aside concerns about an immediate dismantling of Obamacare.
MILAN, March 20 Italian private equity fund Equinox has presented on Tuesday a formal offer to buy a stake of just below 10 percent in Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from the foundation that controls it, a source close to the matter said.
"Equinox has presented its offer to buy a stake of just below 10 percent just before the deadline of 5pm (Italian time)," a source close to the situation said.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the eponymous lender, is selling the stake to help reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts.
A source told Reuters earlier this month that the foundation, which sold last week 2.52 percent of Monte Paschi through block trades, aimed at selling a further 9.5-10.5 percent stake by the end of March. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Shares of U.S. hospital operators have regained some favor to start 2017, as investors set aside concerns about an immediate dismantling of Obamacare.
* Moscovici notes progress, says effort needed from all sides
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder is expected to withdraw his nomination amid mounting concerns that not enough Senate Republicans would vote to confirm him, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.