BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
May 21 Equipment Leasing And Finance Association:
* U.S. Business borrowing to buy new equipment in april $8 billion, up 7 percent
* U.S. Business borrowing to buy new equipment in april up 14 percent from march
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement